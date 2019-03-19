“Elections are like picnics for the Gandhi family” says Dinesh Sharma

The BJP representatives are mocking the Congress that each election is like a picnic for the Gandhi family. It was Dinesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister said that Members of the Gandhian family, are going to go abroad after the election campaigning just like touring.

“Every election is like touring for the Gandhi family. They come, visit places boast off with people and after the election, they tend to fly to Switzerland or Italy” says the deputy CM.

Dinesh Sharma has made such a comment on the backdrop of Priyanka Gandhi’s Vadra Ganges journey.