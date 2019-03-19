Latest NewsSports

ICC ODI rankings: Kohli, Bumrah maintain top positions

Mar 19, 2019, 08:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah have retained top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Kohli remained at the number one spot in the list of batsmen after he scored 310 runs in the recently-concluded home series against Australia which India lost, 2-3. Rohit Sharma remained number two. Kedar Jadhav’s all-round effort helped him move up 11 places to a career-best 24th.

In the Bowlers’ list, Bumrah is at the top, followed by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult at the second spot. The all-rounders’ table continues to be headed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. No Indian figures in the top-five.

In the team rankings, India is second, behind leaders England.

