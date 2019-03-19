Latest News

London Westminster court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi

Mar 19, 2019, 06:54 am IST
Less than a minute

 

The Westminister court in London court has issued an arrest warrant against the scammer Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, in response to an ED request for his expulsion in a money laundering case, officials said Monday. The court has asked him to mark himself in the court in 25 March. The decision was taken on behalf of Enforcement Directorate.

The pictures of Nirav Modi who have been roaming around in London have become viral on social media recently. Special forces from CBI and ED will be recruited to London to take Modi under custody for further inquiry.

Tags

Related Articles

Jaipur Girls Helped Kerala Flood Victims with Instagram stories

Aug 25, 2018, 10:16 am IST

J&K : Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces

Jan 21, 2019, 12:13 pm IST

Man arrested for spying on lover’s husband using mobile app

Aug 5, 2018, 07:14 am IST

Why women activists are so eager to enter temple: Tasslima Nasreen

Nov 16, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close