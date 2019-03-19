London Westminster court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi

The Westminister court in London court has issued an arrest warrant against the scammer Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, in response to an ED request for his expulsion in a money laundering case, officials said Monday. The court has asked him to mark himself in the court in 25 March. The decision was taken on behalf of Enforcement Directorate.

The pictures of Nirav Modi who have been roaming around in London have become viral on social media recently. Special forces from CBI and ED will be recruited to London to take Modi under custody for further inquiry.