“Playing music in private buses on road run may invite fine,” says Transport commissioner

Private buses in the district must not play music while they are on duty. The reform has now been enacted and acknowledged by Transport commissioner. He also informed that installing audio-visual entities inside the bus will invite a huge fine. The Motor Vehicle Department has deployed audio systems from 20 buses at the lightning surveillance yesterday.

The rule is that the audio and video systems should not be attached to the buses having route permits.

The Commissioner’s inspection came in when the buses began to pass on without compromising the sound of the song they are playing with. Currently, tourist buses are only permitted to service with regarding the same.

A special squad will be examining whether the private buses are keeping track of the speed governor, uniform, seat quotas, and stopping on the stops in addition to this. The Motor Vehicles Department has decided to seize private buses without following the procedures.