Stock Market: Sensex closed at 38,218

Mar 19, 2019, 11:43 pm IST
The domestic benchmark indices continued their winning run for the seventh consecutive session Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 38,218.59, recording a rise of 268.40, or 0.70%. The 50-share NSE Nifty closed at 11,509.80, higher by 70.20 points, or 0.61%.

