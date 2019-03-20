Latest NewsIndia

All BJP’s Sitting MPs in Chattisgarh Dropped For LS Election

Mar 20, 2019, 07:59 am IST
Reflecting the BJP’s loss in the recent Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, none of the party’s 10 sitting MPs will be given a ticket this time round.

BJP General Secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Anil Jain told a news agency that the party will field new candidates in all the 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state and this has been approved by the party’s Central Election Committee.

Jain said the state BJP made the proposal to drop the MPs to the central election committee of the party, which gave its nod.
Former Chief Minister Raman Singh is likely to be the party’s candidate from Rajnandgaon, sources said.

