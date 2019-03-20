General Election: BSP leader Mayawati won’t contest

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced that she will not contest 2019 Lok Sabha election. Mayawati announced her decision in a press conference in Lucknow. She said She had decided not to contest keeping in mind the current political situation.

She said her party is in a strong alliance with Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal and it is more important for the alliance to win more seats rather than her own victory.

However, Mayawati said that she will contest later if needed.