Gold and Silver Rates; Gold price remain static

Mar 20, 2019, 07:33 pm IST
In the commodity market, the gold prices held steady at Rs. 32,970 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Sovereign gold remained flat at Rs. 26,400 per piece of 8 grams. Silver prices went up by Rs. 40 to Rs. 39,000 per kg on the back of increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purities ruled flat at Rs. 32,970 and Rs. 32,800 per 10 gram, respectively. It had gained Rs. 140 on Tuesday. Globally, gold prices dipped as the dollar firmed. Spot gold was down about 0.2% at $1,303.18 per ounce, trading in a narrow range of $4. US gold futures dipped about 0.3% to $1,303.

