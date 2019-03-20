“Jack and Jill “; second still from the film released

‘Jack and Jill’ is an upcoming movie being directed by Santhosh Sivan. Santhosh Sivan is one among the finest cinematographers in Indian cinema. He is the only person from the Malayalam industry who secured a place in the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC). Santhosh Sivan himself is the cinematographer of the film.

Now a new still from the film has now been released. The still of Aju Varghese in a green nature background was posted by the pre-production members.

Santhosh Sivan had shared a still from ‘Jack and Jill’ in November 2018. He had posted a black and white photo of him with Manju

Kali Das Jayaram and Manju Warrier are playing leading roles in the film. The film which is going to be released in a Multilingual aspect has shooting progressing from Alappuzha.