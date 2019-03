In Uttar Pradesh, giving a setback to SP- BSP alliance, a senior BSP leader Chandraprakash Mishra today joined Bharatiya Janata Party. He was inducted in the party in the presence of Union Ministers J P Nadda and Smriti Irani at Party headquarters in New Delhi.

Mishra was the BSP candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2004. Rahul defeated Mishra by a margin of 290,853 votes.