Stock Market: Sensex rises for 8th session

In today at the stock markets, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended with a slight gain of 23 points, to close at 38,386.75 . The stock of Infosys was the top gainer ending at Rs 738.50, higher by 2.36%. The other contributors to the index were the scrips of HDFC Bank, HDFC, L&T and YES Bank. The losers were ICICI Bank, NTPC, Maruti, ONGC and Bajaj Finance.

But the Nifty at the National Stock Exchange fell 11 points, to 11,521. The top gainers were IBUL Housing Finance, Infosys, Hindalco, Wipro and Dr Reddy’s while the losers were Hindustan Petroleum, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, IOC and NTPC.