The reality behind the hoax news regarding the ‘Pakistan Airbase’ revealed.

“This is not France or America or Russia instead this is our Airbase” this was the title of the video that had been spreading recently through social media websites. The title again added like this ‘let our enemies shiver with fear’. The title was written in Urdu language and been posted from Pakistan sources. Below the title, there was short duration video of 100 Fighter aeroplanes too in an air base camp.

This post was actually released in May 27, 2016 and have 3 million shares and 270,500 views. When Pakistan claim with the argument that it was their Airbase the social media consumers have proved it to be hoax news digging out truth out of it.

The truth is now spreading like the forest fire that the misleading video is being shot at the Kunsan International Airport in South Korea. The fraudulent fraud was understood when social media exponents did a reverse search for some of the mainframes on the video, using the Video Verification Tool.