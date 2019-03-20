WATCH; The video of a Man who stood in between colliding Truck and Pickup-van goes viral

The video of a man who stood between colliding truck and pickup-van goes viral. The CCTV footage from the nearby petrol station where the incident had happened shows a man who has been waiting opposite to a bus stop getting trapped between the colliding truck and Pick up-van.
The truck which tried to overtake the bus that had stopped in the bus stop collided with a pickup-van which was coming across. The person who is unidentified gets trapped inside the collision. The incident might have happened in Maharashtra according to the sources. Watch video
