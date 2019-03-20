Xiaomi has now shocked the smartphone industry platform once again. The new budget smartphone, Redmi GO will reach Indian markets soon. Xiaomi has planned to launch its new variant as the lowest smartphone in terms of price with higher specifications. Don’t think the specifications will be basic as the price dropped drastically. The company has integrated the best features so far available among the mid-range smartphones.

The phone comes up with a powerful snapdragon425 processor and 1 GB ram. Even though the random access memory is integrated a little low the system functions with a new kind of Android operating system, Android GO. Android Go is the new software innovation from Google for small grade smartphones in the market. Android Go which is a lighter version of Android will run smoothly without getting hang. Apart from these performance specifications, the brand had also provided a dual sim set up which can accommodate 4G sims. Redmi GO will be Xiaomi’s first phone with Android Go edition and it is sure that they won’t be making the customers despondent.

SPECIFICATIONS

The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD display having a resolution of 720*1280 pixels. As mentioned above the smart machine is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon425 processor paired with 1GB RAM and Adreno 308 GPU. In terms of storage, the phone has 8GB built-in memory which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD. The Users would be getting unlimited storage capacity on Google Photos

From the camera, the phone has a single-lens 8MP f/2.0 camera inbuilt flash at the rear. The lens is capable of shooting 1080p video recording and has the most modern features. The phone has a 5MP front camera without any flash with an aperture of f/2.2. Xiaomi states that the front camera has support for HDR, a first in the category.

The phone is kept standby through a 3000mAh battery. This can be used up to 10 days claims the company. Redmi Go supports 20 languages and has Google Assistant in both Hindi and English.

The phone has been priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB + 8GB variant, available in two colors – Black and Blue and will start online selling (March 22).