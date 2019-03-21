‘Another terror attack on India will be hazardous for Pakistan’, US warns

The Donald Trump administration in the United States of America has directly warned the Pakistan administration for not taking sustainable actions to end terrorism. The US has severely warned Pakistan to make restraint and drop any idea of another terror attack on India, which will prove to be “extremely problematic”.

A senior administration official of Donald Trump government expressed his government’s warning during a press meet at the White House on Wednesday. The US official said that the US wants Pak to take concrete and sustained action against Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lakshar-e-Taiba in order to ensure not having any re-escalation of tensions in the region. “If Pak fails to take any sustained efforts in this regard, it is extremely problematic for Pakistan”-the US official warned.

The action was taken by the Pak government in recent days after Balkot attack, like freezing the assets of some terrorist groups and few arrests were not sufficient. “It is not sufficient. We need to see more and also irreversible action. Terrorist leaders are still moving freely in the country and addressing rallies, which has to be stopped immediately”-he asserted. “The terror terrorist attack on February 14th on India was a demonstration that Pakistan’s continuing provision of sanctuary for any terrorist group is not acceptable,” the official said.