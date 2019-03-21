Apple finally launches Second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case

Apple’s update to its wildly popular fully wireless Airpods is here, and the new buds are simply called “new” Airpods. They’re still only available in white, and they look identical to the originals, but there are a few small improvements that are worth noting.

Here’s everything one need’s to know about the new Apple Airpods:

Pricing and Availability:

The new Apple Airpods will be costing around $159 with a standard charging case- a price that is unchanged from the previous version – and $ 199 with a new wireless charging case. Both are available for order on Apple.com right now. and will be available in stores from next week. You can also buy just the wireless charging case for $79.

Key Features:

Many speculated on the advanced features like water resistance and noise cancellation, but Apple has chosen these to be a minor one. The new Airpods are powered by H1 wireless chip, which is the successor to the W1 found in the original AirPods. Apple claims it improves the audio experience, as well as wireless synchronization. The new AirPods have up to 50% more talk time compared to the first generation. Switching between devices while listening to music on the iPhone, Apple watch, or iPad, is more seamless than ever with two times faster connect times, according to the announcement. The H1 chip also delivers up to 30 percent lower gaming latency. It also has the ability to summon Siri with just your voice. Previously you had to tap an AirPod to begin Voice Commands, but now the new AirPod helps you to join the iPhone and Homepod with the ability to listen for the “Hey, Siri” wake words, making interactions with an iphone or Apple watch truly hands-free.

Wireless Charging and Battery

The new AirPods has a great battery life up to five hours for listening or three hours for talking. The Airpods still comes standard with a lightning-only charging case, but now there’s a $40 wireless option too. The wireless charging case uses Qi charging technology, and looks identical to the wired version, save for a small LED indicator on the front that shows when wireless charging is happening. As a bonus, the wireless charging case is backward compatible with the original Airpods.