Arun Vijay and Karthick Naren join hands for a new movie

‘Dhuruvangal 16 ‘ fame director Karthick Naren will do his next film with Arun Vijay as lead. Lyca Productions will be producing the movie.

Arun Vijay’s last film ‘Thadam’ was a blockbuster. He recently finished shooting his portions for the Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’. He is playing a very prominent role in the movie.

Karthik Naren is still awaiting the release of his long-delayed ‘Naragasooran’.The movie starring Arvind Swamy, Indrajith, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran and Aathmika was supposed to release last year itself but got tangled in a few production issues. The director had also announced his third project ‘Nadaga Medai’, but it is yet to take off.