CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Arun Vijay and Karthick Naren join hands for a new movie

Mar 21, 2019, 11:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Dhuruvangal 16 ‘ fame director Karthick Naren will do his next film with Arun Vijay as lead. Lyca Productions will be producing the movie.

Arun Vijay’s last film ‘Thadam’ was a blockbuster. He recently finished shooting his portions for the Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’. He is playing a very prominent role in the movie.

Karthik Naren is still awaiting the release of his long-delayed ‘Naragasooran’.The movie starring Arvind Swamy, Indrajith, Sundeep Kishan, Shriya Saran and Aathmika was supposed to release last year itself but got tangled in a few production issues. The director had also announced his third project ‘Nadaga Medai’, but it is yet to take off.

Tags

Related Articles

Girlfriend rejected: the man become very famous.

Dec 12, 2017, 06:49 pm IST

Samsung to launch 5G smartphone, See more details here

Oct 28, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Temple authorities: Show identity proof to enter the pilgrim temple

Jan 5, 2018, 12:23 pm IST

Indian army successfully foiled terrorist infiltration: Militants fled with their lives

Feb 1, 2018, 09:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close