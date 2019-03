BJD MP Prashanta Nanda’s son joins BJP 

Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Prashanta Nanda’s son Rishabh Nanda today joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here today after being denied a ticket to contest in the Assembly elections.

Rishabh joined the saffron party at Misrana Parva at party headquarters office here in the presence Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party State president Basant Panda, party national vice-president Baijayant Panda and senior leader KV Singh Deo.

Worth mentioning, Rishabh was hopeful of getting BJD ticket to contest from Begunia Assembly segment. However, he was denied a ticket.