British Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament that she has asked EU leaders to delay Brexit until June 30.

May said she had written to EU President Donald Tusk informing him that the UK seeks an extension to the Article 50 period to June 30.

In her letter, the prime minister said, she wanted to hold a Commons vote on her withdrawal agreement this week but had been prevented from doing so by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

May said if the motion is passed, more time will be needed for Parliament to ratify the deal. She said the European Commission is telling EU leaders that the UK must take part in elections for the European Parliament if it stays in the EU beyond 23 May.