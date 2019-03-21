Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Rajouri: 24-Year-Old Soldier Killed

An Army soldier was killed when Pakistan violated ceasefire by heavily shelling forward areas and posts with mortar bombs along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district Thursday, officials said.

The soldier has been identified as 24-year-old rifleman Yash Paul. He was from Udhampur in Jammu.

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire over 110 times along the LoC since January.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India’s air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan, on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.