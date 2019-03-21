Energy drink banned for containing ‘Viagra’

The African country Zambia has banned a power drink after it was once proven to were adulterated with Viagra.

#Zambia firm suspends production of an energy drink after a #Ugandan got a prolonged erection, suggesting it contained #Viagra. SX Energy Natural Power drink “contains natural extracts of ginger and tongkat ali aphrodisiac and testosterone booster”. https://t.co/Wa7fTFHOEF pic.twitter.com/fmh1XlMjPK — edge.ug (@ug_edge) January 9, 2019

The prohibition followed a complaint from Zambia’s medicine regulator in December suggesting that the Power Natural High Energy Drink SX had been spiked with Viagra. The Uganda National Drug Authority said in a letter dated Dec. 28, 2018, that it made similar findings after a customer complained of constant sweating and a nearly six-hour erection. Zambia has also suspended the production of the drink until remedial measures are put in place to ensure that it is not adulterated.

Zambia had ordered the manufacturer to withdraw the drink after tests showed it contained Sildenafil Citrata whose brand name is Viagra, a Ndola local authority statement said.

The drink is also exported to African countries such as Uganda, Malawi and Zimbabwe, the manufacturer said last year. In January, Malawi banned the drink following tests conducted at its drug quality control laboratory after safety concerns were raised in Zambia and Uganda.

Natural Power Energy Drink SX is very popular among Zambian men and is sold in 500 ml plastic cans, mostly in supermarkets and bars.