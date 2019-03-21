Latest NewsInternational

Five mosques vandalised in central England

Mar 21, 2019, 07:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

Counter-terrorism officers in central England are investigating attacks on five mosques in which windows were apparently shattered by a sledgehammer.

The attacks in Birmingham are being treated as linked. No motive has been established.

The incidents in Birmingham come just days after an attacker killed 50 worshippers in two mosques in New Zealand. The attack last week prompted many leaders in the UK to reach out to Muslims and offer support and reassurance.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid says that the Birmingham attacks are “deeply concerning.”

Tags

Related Articles

Fuel Price Cut : All BJP-ruled states cut Petrol, Diesel prices by Rs 5

Oct 4, 2018, 11:30 pm IST

National award winning actress to wed Akshay Akkineni

Feb 2, 2018, 11:10 am IST
swara-bhaskar-wardrobe-malf

Swara Bhaskar struggling to sit properly!! See wardrobe malfunction video

May 4, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

Firefox browser to get Virtual Reality

Aug 8, 2017, 02:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close