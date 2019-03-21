Indian National Lok Dal MLA joins BJP

Senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) party leader and sitting MLA Ranbir Gangwa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Gangwa joined the BJP in presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders in the national capital.

This is the second big exit from INLD. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Narwana, Pirthi Singh ‘Nambardar’ had joined the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal has formed its new student wing ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. INLD president and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala had unveiled the banner and logo of the INLD Students’ Organisation (ISO), and addressed the youth wing of the party.

Rambir Singh Badala was appointed as the state president of ISO and Arjun Chautala, son of Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, was made the national in-charge of the student wing.

“Om Prakash Chautala also expressed satisfaction over the hard work that the party workers had invested in strengthening the party and said that he himself has been a worker and hence knew that they were the backbone of any organisation,” the release said.