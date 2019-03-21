Kerala family gets Lankan women’s body instead of son’s coffin.

The family from Pathanamthitta thought it might be their son’s coffin who died of a heart attack in Saudi Arabia on February 27 had finally reached at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday. They all were shocked when they were on their way back as they came to know that it was not their son’s coffin but another women’s.

The deceased woman has now been identified hailing from Srilanka. Now, while the woman’s body is in Kerala, Rafeeq’s body is in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“It was a mistake from the part of the Saudi Arabia Airlines at the Jeddah airport,” an official of the airlines in Kochi told media.

It was in Abha International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia that the identification tags for both the coffins got exchanged. Both the bodies were sent to their respective destinations on Saudi Arabia Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom.

“The number for Rafeeq’s coffin was 35, but instead, the number tag of 32 was attached to his coffin,” said Bency Mohan of Navayugam, an organisation in Saudi Arabia that facilitates the repatriation of Indian bodies to their native states.

As both the bodies have been deported to distant countries, the officials of Saudi Arabian are working towards in bringing the exchanged bodies back