Latest NewsVideo

Lady Poses For Photo Gets Swept Off by Huge Wave

Mar 21, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Less than a minute

In a dramatic video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a girl standing in front of a cliff near the water on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan can be seen knocked over by a terrifying wave. The incident happened at Devil’s Tear, which is a popular tourist destination in Indonesia.

The young woman narrowly escaped death when she was almost swept out to sea by a freak wave. With her arms outstretched to show off the breathtaking views of the powerful ocean behind her, what first appeared to be a perfect photo opportunity was abruptly cut short when a giant wave crashed into her and knocked her to the ground.

Screams can be heard from onlookers witnessing the shocking sight. Watch Video:

Tags

Related Articles

OMG! These Bollywood ex-lovers come together for this Bollywood fan

Jan 19, 2018, 06:54 am IST
boney kapoor and sridevi

Boney Kapoor reveals what actually happened on that day

Mar 4, 2018, 09:09 am IST

Sunny Leone’s latest dance performance is breaking the internet : Watch Video

Nov 18, 2018, 08:03 pm IST

Shobha Surendran’s Health Worsens, Taken to Hospital

Dec 28, 2018, 03:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close