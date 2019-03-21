Lady Poses For Photo Gets Swept Off by Huge Wave

In a dramatic video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, a girl standing in front of a cliff near the water on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan can be seen knocked over by a terrifying wave. The incident happened at Devil’s Tear, which is a popular tourist destination in Indonesia.

The young woman narrowly escaped death when she was almost swept out to sea by a freak wave. With her arms outstretched to show off the breathtaking views of the powerful ocean behind her, what first appeared to be a perfect photo opportunity was abruptly cut short when a giant wave crashed into her and knocked her to the ground.

Screams can be heard from onlookers witnessing the shocking sight. Watch Video: