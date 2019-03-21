Miami Masters Open Tennis: Prajinesh qualifies to main draw

In Tennis, India’s number one singles player, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, has made it to the main draw of the Miami Open, his second straight Masters appearance.

Prajnesh defeated Briton beat Jay Clarke, 6-4, 6-4 in the second qualifying round of the ATP-1000 tournament in Miami to progress to the main draw. The Indian will meet Jaume Munar of Spain in the first round tomorrow.

This is Prajnesh’s second straight Masters main draw appearance. He had reached the third round at Indian Wells last week.

Prajnesh reached a career-high rank of 84 earlier this week.