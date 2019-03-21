Latest NewsIndia

Pollachi Sexual Scandal: Investigating team summoned Congress working president

Mar 21, 2019, 03:50 pm IST
In Pollachi sexual scandal case, the enquiry team has summoned Tamil Nadu Congress committee working presidentMayura Jayakumar. The Crime Branch CID wing has summoned the senior Congress leader from Coimbatore to verify a claim made by the prime accused of the case.

The summons was issued based on a claim made by Thirunavukkarasu, the prime accused in the sensational case during his custodial interrogation, that he was with Jayakumar on February 12, the day a college girl alleged she was sexually assaulted by Thirunavukkarasu and his friends – Sabari Rajan, Satish and Vasanth Kumar. The politician has been asked to appear before the Investigation Officer in Coimbatore.

The CB-CID was granted four days custody of Thirunavukkarasu by a Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore. The agency is expected to take custody of Sabari Rajan and two others soon.

