SAFF Women’s Football Championship: India to face Nepal in final

Defending champion India will play Nepal in the final of the 5th South Asian Football Federation, SAFF Women’s Championship on Friday.

In the two semi-finals played, Nepal defeated Sri Lanka 4-0 whereas India outclassed Bangladesh 4-0 to storm into the finals of the tournament.

This was India’s 22nd continuous win, since the inception of the tournament in 2010. India has clinched all four editions of the championship. They defeated Bangladesh 3-1 in the finals of the 2016 SAFF Women’s Football Championship.