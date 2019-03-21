Sales of ‘assault and semi automatic rifles’ banned in the country

New Zealand has banned the sales of assault and semi-automatic rifles in the country. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has declared the government’s decision.

Ardern said the country will ban all military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles in the wake of the massacre at Christchurch’s Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15 that left 50 people dead.

Ardern went on to added that high capacity magazines and devices similar to bump stocks, which enhances fire rate in rifles, will also be banned. The legislation for new strict gun laws will be in place by April 11.