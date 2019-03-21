Shark Faced Jet Lands at Delhi Airport. Check this Out

A shark-themed plane, earlier in the day (March 20), landed in Delhi. The shark-themed Embraer E190-E2 is a commercial jet.

“You look wildly impressive in our backyard!” Delhi airport account wrote on Twitter.

Embraer’s website, explaining what their E-Jets are, said, “Emphasising high efficiency, superior operating economics, a benchmark passenger cabin, and innovative engineering, E-Jets set the standard for versatility and comfort among 70 to 130-seat aircraft. Whether flying in mainline networks, low fare/low-cost environments, or on regional routes, the four members of the E-Jets family ensure airlines have the right capacity to maximize bottom-line returns.”