Special Olympics World Summer Games: India wins 368 medals

The Indian team has grabbed 368 medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games.

In the 368 medals that India gained includes 85 gold. The Indian team of 284 athletes also clinched 154 silver and 129 bronze medals. The Special Olympics World Summer Games was held at Abu Dhabi, UAE which concluded today.

Indian powerlifters bagged the maximum number of medals 20 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze.

Roller Skating earned India 49 medals 13 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze. In cycling, the Indians won 11 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze to total 45 medals, while the country’s track and field athletes returned with 39 medals 5 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze.