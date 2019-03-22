Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

‘Arjun Reddy’ actor fame Vijay Deverakonda hospitalised.

Mar 22, 2019, 07:40 pm IST
Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly hospitalized after celebrating Holi on Thursday. The reports suggest that the actor had complete dehydration.

“Vijay Deverakonda is working around the clock to get things wrapped up, which made his exhausted. He’ll continue his shooting soon after he recovers,” said the pre-production team of his new film Comrade.

The celebrity is currently busy shooting his new film ‘Dear Comrade’ with Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser of Dear Comrade, which was unveiled recently, grabbed huge attention from the audience.

