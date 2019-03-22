Balakot Air Strike: Prime Minister slams opposition for insulting armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Opposition saying that they insult the Armed Forces time and again. In a tweet, Modi said that he appealed to fellow Indians to question the Opposition leaders on their statements.

Using the hashtag ‘Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi’, the Prime Minister attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress’ overseas affairs. Pitroda said that, post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes but according to him that’s not how it is dealt.

Opposition insults our forces time and again. I appeal to my fellow Indians- question Opposition leaders on their statements. Tell them- 130 crore Indians will not forgive or forget the Opposition for their antics. India stands firmly with our forces. #JantaMaafNahiKaregi https://t.co/rwpFKMMeHY — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

Modi said that by such statements the Congress has admitted what the nation already knew, that is, its unwillingness to respond to forces of terror.

Loyal courtier of Congress’ royal dynasty admits what the nation already knew- Congress was unwilling to respond to forces of terror. This is a New India- we will answer terrorists in a language they understand and with interest! https://t.co/Mul4LIbKb5 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

He also attacked Sam Pitroda for kickstarting the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces.

The most trusted advisor and guide of the Congress President has kick-started the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces. Shame! https://t.co/puSjTK8Y4x — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2019

The Prime Minister also categorically took on Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his Pulwama remark. Ram Gopal Yadav, alleged the Pulwama attack was a “conspiracy” to garner votes.