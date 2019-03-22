Latest NewsIndia

Balakot Air Strike: Prime Minister slams opposition for insulting armed forces

Mar 22, 2019, 08:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Opposition saying that they insult the Armed Forces time and again. In a tweet, Modi said that he appealed to fellow Indians to question the Opposition leaders on their statements.

Using the hashtag ‘Janta Maaf Nahi Karegi’, the Prime Minister attacked Sam Pitroda, who looks after Congress’ overseas affairs. Pitroda said that, post the Mumbai terror attacks, India could have responded with air strikes but according to him that’s not how it is dealt.

Modi said that by such statements the Congress has admitted what the nation already knew, that is, its unwillingness to respond to forces of terror.

He also attacked Sam Pitroda for kickstarting the Pakistan National Day celebrations on behalf of the Congress, ironically by demeaning India’s armed forces.

The Prime Minister also categorically took on Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his Pulwama remark.  Ram Gopal Yadav,  alleged the Pulwama attack was a “conspiracy” to garner votes.

Tags

Related Articles

Here are the winners of Asia Vision Awards 2019

Feb 6, 2019, 07:25 am IST

Terrorism spreading like multi-headed monster: Army Chief

Jan 9, 2019, 09:09 pm IST
Namo

PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’

Apr 24, 2018, 04:20 pm IST

Doctor bride calls off the marriage on wedding day after feast served to guest

Dec 7, 2017, 03:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close