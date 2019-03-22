Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections 2019. Gambhir joined the ruling BJP here in the presence of Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Speaking on the occasion, Gambhir, a former Test cricketer, said he would like to thank the BJP for giving him an opportunity to do something for the country. Gambhir said he was impressed by PM Narendra Modi and his vision and decided to join the BJP.

“I will work to take this country forward and make it a better place to live in,” he told the gathering.

Arun Jaitley said the BJP has expanded in the last decade. “We were called a cadre-based party and now we are cadre mass party,” the minister said.