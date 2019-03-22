KeralaLatest News

General Election: BJP may contest a senior Congress leader in Pathanamthitta

Mar 22, 2019, 05:06 pm IST
A senior Congress leader is likely to contest for BJP in Pathanamthitta constituency. The BJP leaders still not confirmed this. But the BJP leaders claimed that many Congress leaders are joining BJP across the country.

But it has been reported that the BJP national leadership has held discussions with two senior Congress leaders belonging to the minority community. And one has agreed to BJP’s proposal.

But BJP state leaders were totally unaware of the discussions. The BJP leadership is of opinion that by fielding a senior Congress leader familiar to people of Pathanamthitta and belonging to the Christian community is a sure choice to win the seat.

