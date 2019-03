In the commodity market, the price of gold remain steady. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,308.26 per ounce as of 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,307.50 an ounce.

Silver gained 0.2 per cent to $15.49 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.2 per cent at $860.23 per ounce.