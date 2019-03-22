Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces kill seven terrorists since Thursday

The death toll in four different counter-terrorist operations in Jammu & Kashmir’s three districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Shopian during the past 24 hours has reached seven. Seven security personnel including an officer and few paratroopers were also injured during the encounters.

Security sources said two terrorists in Kalantara Kandi Kreeri of Baramulla district and as many in Hajin Bandipora and Gadapur Shopian areas besides one in Sopore Baramulla were killed in encounters with joint teams of security forces. One among two slain terrorists in Hajin encounter in Bandipora is a top LeT Commander and is a Pakistani national.

The counter-terrorist operation in Kalantra Kandi Kreeri of Baramulla district concluded with the killing of two terrorists. One among two slain is from Sopore area while another slain was established as a Pakistani national. Both are affiliated with terror outfit Jaish e Muhammad.

Most of the killed terrorists belonged to LeT & Jaish.