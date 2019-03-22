Stock Market: Sensex closes lower

Latest NewsBusiness

Mar 22, 2019, 06:59 pm IST
In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices ended low. The BSE Sensex declined 222.14 points or 0.58% to close at 38,164.61 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 0.56% or 64.15 points to settle at 11,456.90.

Bharat Petroleum, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment and State Bank of India were among losers in the Nifty. NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, JSW Steel, Infosys, Coal India and Tata Steel were among gainers in the Nifty.

