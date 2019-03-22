Latest NewsTechnology

This Brush Can Convert Your Amateur Doodles to Professional Photos

Mar 22, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Nvidia just demonstrated a new artificial intelligence prototype that’s aimed squarely at designers and artists. The tool that can take very basic sketches and turn them into photo-realistic landscape images.

The software gives users something called a “smart paint brush”. Using it, you can select the type of landscape feature you’re trying to draw, and then simply make a basic outline and have the object draw itself.

This software isn’t groundbreaking exactly — researchers have shown off similar tools in the past, including one from Google that turns doodles into clipart — but it is the most polished demonstration of this concept we’ve seen to date. The software generates AI landscapes instantly, and it’s surprisingly intuitive. Here is a demo:

