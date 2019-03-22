This picture of actor Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan has gone viral

Malayalam Film stars, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are one of among the celebrity couples of Mollywood who gained accelerated popularity. The couple tied the knot three years ago on November 25. Now the image shared by them is going more viral than their wedding photographs.

The photograph of the couple having lunch from a restaurant in Kochi. The photograph which have been shared by Dileep himself from his Facebook page is now going viral as this is one of the few rare images of the couple posting after a long time. After making serious headlines of major newspapers due to a few controversies, Dileep had kept his married life chronicles private until this image.