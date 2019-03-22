Vijay undergoes special physical training for ‘his new film

Vijay is again teaming up with director Atlee. The duo which earlier gave two blockbusters – Theri and Mersal- is making a sports drama this time. Shoot for the movie is currently progressing in Chennai. Vijay plays a footballer named Michael in the movie. He will be appearing both as a player and a coach, and for that he has taken special training to acquire the sporting skills.

The film has Nayanthara as the female lead. It will be a mass commercial tale of football, sports politics, friendship and emotions between two characters, essayed by Vijay and Kathir.

Thalapathy 63 has Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff in a major role. Vivek, Daniel Balaji, Anand Raj and Yogi Babu are also part of the movie. The movie also has a solid technical crew headed by maestro AR Rahman. The cinematography is by ‘Mersal’ fame GK Vishnu and editing is by Antony Ruben. AGS Entertainment is producing the movie, which is scheduled for a grand Diwali release in October.