BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress soon

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to join the Congress after the BJP denied him ticket to contest from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat.

The actor-turned politician has been in the news for his attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular. The BJP has fielded Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib, a seat presently held by Sinha.

Miffed over this, Shatrughan Sinha is now likely to join the Congress and contest the Lok Sabha election from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket.

On Saturday, the NDA announced its candidate list for 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Shatrughan Sinha, who has often criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership, was dropped from the list.

Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha who is often active on Twitter and other social media mediums, has not reacted to the development. The rebel BJP leader is learnt to be in touch with the top leadership of the Congress and may meet party president Rahul Gandhi in the next two days to discuss modalities for his entry into the grand old party.

Earlier, there were speculations that Shatrughan Sinha, who is close to RJD chief Lalu Yadav, will join the RJD. Sinha had met Lalu Yadav at Ranchi hospital where the latter is admitted.

The announcement of Shatrughan Sinha being denied Lok Sabha ticket was made by Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav at a press conference of the NDA on Saturday, which was attended by state BJP president Nityanand Rai, state JDU president Bashisht Narayan Singh and state LJP president Pashupati Kumar Paras.

“From Patna Sahib seat Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union law minister will be contesting Lok Sabha election,” the BJP said.

Shatrughan Sinha had recently dropped hints that he would take a decision on his future plans only after the NDA releases its candidate list for Bihar.