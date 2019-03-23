Congress President Rahul Gandhi Should Consume Poison, Says BJP MLA

BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should consume poison to prove that he is worth worshipping like Lord Shiva.

BJP MLA Kamal Patel made this statement in response to the posters that have come up in the streets of Madhya Pradesh portraying the Congress chief as the Hindu deity.

“Congress always demands proofs. Now, we also want. If Congress thinks Rahul Gandhi is Shiva avatar then they should give him poison. If he will survive like Shiva then he would also worship him,” Patel said.