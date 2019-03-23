“Inbox by Gmail” will be seen for the last time on April 2

Google announces they will shutdown one of its facilitates known as ” Inbox by Gmail” towards the beginning of next month. ” Inbox by Gmail will be last seen on April 2. “This app will be going away in coming days” as soon as the users open the app. It is a kind of countdown and warning to the users to transit to the regular Gmail.

Google had already moved several of the features from the application which was introduced in 2014. Though they had made many changes this will a total loss to the users. Google + also shuts down on April 2, this was earlier announced by Google.

Brought into existence in 2014, the Inbox by Gmail tried to address the issues faced by users who had to deal with a large number of emails each day.

As the application enabled an auto-reply provision, this made the user use the application much frequently. The users could make mails into a bundle for viewing it later and so on. There were other features like this that the Inbox by Gmail users had got used to, but will miss them badly now.

Even those, who out of nostalgia want to download the app and use it are finding it difficult to locate in the Play Store. Google has possibly made it harder to find and it may completely disappear after April 2.