Jio Fever; 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Xiaomi recently launched its new updated smartphone Redmi Go in India. It is the first Xiaomi device to join Google’s Android Go club. The device is priced at Rs 4,499 for the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage variant which can be considered a decent price in this segment.

The smart machine is available in two colors which include Black and Blue. Now the Chinese company has joined hands with Reliance Jio and is offering tempting offers. The frequent smartphone buyers can get instant cashback of 2,000 Rs along with 100 GB digital data.

The customers can avail both the offers on a recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Once the recharge is done, the cash back of Rs 2,200 shall be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each in the MyJio app the users. This is only applicable for JIO prime users. One can also redeem these vouchers for subsequent eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Additionally, you will get the extra 100GB data in the form of additional data coupons of 10GB each.