Latest NewsInternational

11 Indian fisherman arrested by Sri Lanka

Mar 24, 2019, 08:31 pm IST
Less than a minute
fishermen
fishermen lose life as unidentified ship rams boat

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department official informed that about 11 fishermen hailing from the state were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for crossing their borders. The fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the Sri Lankan borders. Two boats belonging to the fishermen were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen from Rameswaram, have been taken to Karainagar island, located around 20 km from Jaffna, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department Assistant Director Yuvaraj said. Sri Lankan Navy personnel have allegedly damaged over 50 fishing nets and seized GPS equipment from them, Yuvaraj added. The incident forced fishermen in more than 500 boats to return without fishing.

Tags

Related Articles

Men’s Hockey WC: Argentina beat New Zealand 3-0

Dec 3, 2018, 11:59 pm IST

Maldivian Foreign Minister arrives India for four-day visit

Nov 24, 2018, 02:19 pm IST

Patriotic Bollywood Movies of All Time

Jan 26, 2018, 08:47 am IST

Election Postponed After Top Officials Assassinated by Taliban

Oct 20, 2018, 10:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close