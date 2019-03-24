11 Indian fisherman arrested by Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department official informed that about 11 fishermen hailing from the state were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for crossing their borders. The fishermen were arrested for allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the Sri Lankan borders. Two boats belonging to the fishermen were also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen from Rameswaram, have been taken to Karainagar island, located around 20 km from Jaffna, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department Assistant Director Yuvaraj said. Sri Lankan Navy personnel have allegedly damaged over 50 fishing nets and seized GPS equipment from them, Yuvaraj added. The incident forced fishermen in more than 500 boats to return without fishing.