Chandrababu Naidu’s Son Makes a hilarious Mistake in Election Affidavit. Marks his Father as ‘Husband’

Mar 24, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Telugu Desam leaders in Andhra Pradesh were left embarrassed after a blooper in the election nomination papers submitted by party president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh went viral on the social media Saturday.

The affidavit in the nomination paper submitted by Nara Lokesh for the Lok Sabha elections mentions his father Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP chief, as his husband.

A similar mistake was made by N Chandrababu Naidu himself who mentioned the name of his father N Kharjura Naidu in the column meant for mentioning the name of  husband in his election affidavit.

Naidu is going to contest from the Kuppam seat in Chittoor district for the seventh consecutive time.Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh on Friday filed nomination to contest from Mangalagiri constituency in Amaravati in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

