Former Prime Minister’s condition deteriorates in prison

The Pakistan media reported that the former prime minister who is in jail now is in weak in health. His physical condition has worsened. The news came out as his daughter who recently visited him responded about her father’s condition on her social media handle.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s condition had deteriorated in jail due to kidney disease. Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted about his worsening health after she along with his personal physician visited Sharif at the Kot Lakhpat jail.

Maryam also said that a letter had been written to the additional chief secretary to request him for a medical specialist to be sent to jail to diagnose Nawaz’s disease and treat the problem in the presence of his personal physician.

Sharif is in jail since December last year, serving a 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.