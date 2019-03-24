Government lifts ban on Ola Cabs

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced that it had revoked the suspension handed to Ola, two days after it issued a notice banning the cab-hailing service from operating in the state for six months. Matrix Partners India, an investor in Ola Cabs, appreciated quick resolution of the issue.

The Karnataka transport department had on Friday suspended the licence of taxi aggregator Ola for six months, saying it was running bike taxis without permission.

Ola in response to the order had said it is a law-abiding company that has always worked with the government to develop livelihood, improve mobility, and enable a new technology industry.