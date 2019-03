In Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Hyderabad Sun Risers by 6 wickets. Chasing a target of 182 runs Kolkata Knight Riders scored 183 runs with a loss 4 wickets in 20 overs. Nitish Rana scored 68 runs while Andre Russel made 49 runs in 19 balls.

Earlier, Hyederabad Sun Risers made 181 runs with the loss of 3 wickets in 20 overs. Opener batsman David Warner scored thrilling 85 runs.

Tomorrow Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings Eleven Punjab at Jaipur